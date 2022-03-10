Do you fancy learning how to use an Austrian scythe? One day course available in the Harborough district

Do you fancy learning how to use and look after an Austrian scythe?If so then a one-day course in Harborough district in May could be just the thing for you.

Do you fancy learning how to use and look after an Austrian scythe?

If so then a one-day course in the Harborough district in May could be just the thing for you.

The special session is being held at Cotesbach Educational Trust on Main Street in Cotesbach, near Lutterworth.

“The course is suitable for a range of experience levels, from complete beginners to those who have been using a scythe but feel that it could be working better for them,” said the trust.

The course is to be held from 10.30am-5pm on Sunday May 8.

Tickets cost £119.17.