Your guide to Leicester's 18 new venues

Over the last few months there have been a number of new openings and expansions in Leicester city centre – and there’s more to come - from new shops to fantastic restaurants and cafes.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, Visit Leicester, give an insider’s guide to the 18 freshest new venues you need to know about this summer.

Restaurants

One of Leicester’s best kept secrets is the fantastic Italian eatery Maurizio’s on Belvoir Street. They’ve become so popular that they have just opened a new venue on Hotel Street. Their existing Belvoir Street site will continue to focus on takeaway and deliveries, with the new, larger venue, concentrating on eating in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SpaceNK is welcomed to the city at Highcross

The closure of Dom Restaurant in Blaby, which had featured on Man vs Food star Adam Richman’s tour of the UK was a sad day for Leicestershire. But their loss is our gain and the team behind Dom have joined forces with Gadabout to create Hive & Honey on Silver Street. This brand new independent bar & restaurant can be found in the former Ask restaurant and offers a fusion menu with Asian flavours plus a small pizza selection.

At Highcross,sushi and noodle bar, Maki & Ramen, has opened in St Peters Square. Offering diners a taste of authentic traditional Japanese food, this will be the very first Maki & Ramen branch in the East Midlands and joins locations in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester. Diners will be welcomed by the traditional sounds of the Taiko Drum and Sakura cherry blossom branches hanging from the ceiling.

The old Bodega unit in St Martin's Square has been fully renovated for a brand new and vibrant Tapas bar, Casa Casa.

There’s something really special on Market Street with fantastic high class dining at Peara, which has opened up on the corner of The Gresham building (formerly Fenwick’s). They offer a fantastic fusion of European and contemporary Asian cuisine, which draws inspiration from family recipes passed down through generations. This is an independent family-run restaurant, a far cry from the chain eateries to be found elsewhere.

Maki&Ramen make Leicester their new home at Highcross

Cafes, bars and snack spots

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Café 804 is a brand new Pakistani inspired eatery that is due to open on Granby Street this month. They already have a branch in Evington, but they’re now expanding into the city centre, bringing fantastic Thali, Lassi, Pani Puri, Chaat and other flavours of the country alive! Enjoy 50% off their entire menu and a complimentary meal for guests named Imran Khan, as part of their launch on July 19th.

A brand new brunch spot with a fully Halal menu, luxurious desserts and their viral Dubai chocolate inspired cups, Lumere are open on Cheapside right near the Market Place.

And ready to go into the former gaming café on Horsefair Street is Naan Staap. Adding to a number of London-based eateries, this is their first venture outside the capital and their filled Naan, rice bowls and selection of Chai and Lassi look amazing!

Welcome to the jungle at Bar Tropicia which recently opened in St Martins Square. With Instagram friendly decorations, you won’t know whether you’re in Leicester or Laos as you sip on delicious cocktails, plus a whole range of other bar drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With special events, karaoke nights, open mic and DJ sets, Club Tanzanite on Friar Lane is Leicester’s latest late night addition. Come in for chilled vibes or to party the night away.

Entertainment and shopping

A brand new roller-skating rink has opened in the city! SpinPin, in Navigation Street, near Burleys Flyover, is the idea of local Mohammed Khan and it has taken him almost 15 years to find the right venue. The venue offers roller skating, six bowling lanes plus arcade machines. Slots for the roller-skating rink will normally cost £9.95 for an hour, plus £3 to hire roller skates if visitors do not bring their own.

A couple of high class retail outlets have come to Highcross recently. Leading international fashion brand Mango recently opened a store – the only one in Leicestershire – offering a popular, exclusive line of womenswear, with their Mediterranean-inspired retail concept. Another big name that has reopened in the centre is Boss Menswear – the David Beckham endorsed brand.

This week, the centre celebrated the eagerly anticipated return of luxury home and body cosmetics retailer Rituals. They will be offering body and care products, organic cotton ware, scented candles, perfumes and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally, beauty specialist SpaceNK has listened to customer demand and opened a stunning new branch in Highcross. The store is one of three new locations.

There have also been a number of additions to the Haymarket, with Little Angels selling kids clothing, accessories and toys; Royal Oud offering a variety of personal and home fragrances; RKD offering men’s and women’s clothing and accessories and a place to get everything you need for your house at Homestyle.

To find out more about all the amazing new venues opening in Leicester this summer, head to visitleicester.info/summer