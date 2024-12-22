Women’s walking group spreads festive cheer in Market Harborough

By Jemma Redden
Contributor
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 22:08 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 09:56 GMT
Women Only Walking Group with the Rotary Club Santa outside SainsburysWomen Only Walking Group with the Rotary Club Santa outside Sainsburys
Women Only Walking Group with the Rotary Club Santa outside Sainsburys
The Women Only Walks (WOW) Market Harborough group added an extra sparkle to the town on Saturday, 14th December, as 21 members - and three festive pooches - donned their best Christmas costumes for a festive photo shoot.

Gathering outside the historic Grammar School and posing with the Rotary Santa outside Sainsbury's, the group showcased their holiday spirit in outfits ranging from Mrs. Claus to matching elves, antlers, and tinsel galore. The cheerful event concluded with a leisurely 2-mile walk through the town, finishing with a well-deserved coffee stop at the Waterfront Restaurant at Union Wharf.

Founded in January 2024 by Volunteer of the Year award-winner Jemma Redden, WOW has grown into a thriving community of over 650 women of all ages. The group aims to create a welcoming and supportive environment for women to stay active, make friends, and explore Market Harborough and beyond.

Jemma, who also leads the #Invisible40 walking challenge to raise funds for the MS Society, shared her excitement about the group’s first-ever festive photo shoot: “This has been such a joyful way to end the year, surrounded by this amazing group of women (and our adorable pooches). WOW really sums up what 2024 has been for us—we’ve built something truly special, and I can’t wait to see how many members will join us next Christmas!”

Women Only Walking Group outside Harborough Grammar SchoolWomen Only Walking Group outside Harborough Grammar School
Women Only Walking Group outside Harborough Grammar School

The WOW group continues to host regular walks throughout the year, encouraging women to embrace the physical and social benefits of walking. Events like these also highlight the power of community in promoting well-being and connection.

For more information or to join search Women Only Walks Market Harborough group on Facebook.

For more information about Jemma's walking challenge or to support her fundraising for the MS Society, visit her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jemma-redden

