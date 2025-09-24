Welland Park Academy creates special place in memory of colleague

Staff at Welland Park Academy have come together to create a peaceful social space in memory of their much-loved Academy Business Manager, Elaine Winn, who tragically lost her life in the Naples cable car accident earlier this year.

Elaine, who passed away in April, was highly regarded by colleagues and remembered fondly for her warmth, kindness and trademark greeting of “hello lovely.”

Always ready with a smile or words of advice, she left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Over the summer holidays, Nicki Burgess (PA to the Principal) and Jason Kempster (Site Services) worked tirelessly to transform an unused area of the school grounds into a cosy ‘garden’ area where staff can take time out during their breaks to reflect and remember Elaine.

The project was supported by generous contributions from the local community. Langton Garden Centre donated a beautiful olive tree, while Co-op Market Harborough provided vouchers used to purchase soft furnishings.

An appeal on social media brought in plant pots, shrubs and flowers donated by family, friends, and well-wishers.

Nicki explained: “The area is quiet and calm and we are hoping staff will use it during their breaks. Next year we plan to replace the sail cloth with a more heavy-duty covering so that the space can be enjoyed all year round, as well as adding more furniture.”

The space, already being fondly referred to as a garden of reflection, stands as a fitting tribute to Elaine – a place where colleagues can relax, recharge, and remember a friend who brought so much joy to the academy community.