VASL's Community Champions project secures funding

Volunteer Befriending

VASL is celebrating the incredible news that its much-loved Community Champions project has secured a further three years of funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. This is a huge achievement for the project, which has already been successfully running for eight years. The funding will allow VASL to continue delivering vital support to older people living alone in the Market Harborough district, helping to tackle loneliness and isolation across the community.

Julia Synnott Charity Manager, said: “This is such brilliant news for VASL and the Community Champions project. Securing more funding is a real recognition of the difference we’re making in the lives of older people who might otherwise feel isolated or alone. Community Champions has been running for eight years now, and the fantastic team behind it have worked so hard to keep the project evolving and responding to what the community really needs. It also reflects VASL’s long-standing reputation — for 38 years we’ve delivered volunteer-led projects that put local people at the heart of everything we do. And of course, none of this would be possible without our amazing volunteers. Their kindness, time and commitment are what make this project so special.

We’re also incredibly grateful to The National Lottery Community Fund — to receive this level of support over so many years is just incredible. It shows real belief in what the project does, and means we can keep making a difference to even more people over the next three years. We’re so proud of what’s been achieved so far, and really excited for what’s ahead.”

Community Champions is a dynamic, community-driven initiative delivered by VASL that supports people aged 60 and over who live alone. The project offers one-to-one befriending, companionship, and digital inclusion support, alongside regular social gatherings and group events designed to build friendships and confidence. It provides much-needed human connection and access to local services, creating a supportive network for those who may otherwise feel left out or forgotten.Volunteers are at the heart of Community Champions. Their kindness, time, and commitment are what make the project so successful. Whether it’s helping someone use their smartphone for the first time or having a cup of tea and a chat, every volunteer helps create meaningful change.

Digital Volunteer led Training

This latest funding success is also a reflection of VASL’s 40-year history of raising funds and successfully delivering community-based projects across Market Harborough and Leicestershire. Over the decades, VASL has built a reputation for responding to local need with innovative solutions that put people first.

This additional three years of funding is a powerful endorsement of the project's value and the positive impact it continues to have in the community. It means Community Champions can continue to grow, support new clients, and respond to evolving needs – including helping people navigate the digital world and reconnect after the isolation many experienced during the pandemic.

VASL would like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund and all the Lottery players who have made this continuation possible. Their support ensures that older people living alone in Market Harborough are not just supported – they’re celebrated, included, and valued.

For more information on Community Champions, or to find out how to get involved as a volunteer, visit www.vasl.org.uk or call 01858 439262.