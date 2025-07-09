‘Up to 80 percent of children leave school without a diagnosis’ - dyslexia assessment service now available in Leicestershire

HealthCare In Mind

Psychological therapy and neurodevelopmental assessment provider, HealthCare In Mind, has launched its new dyslexia assessment service in Leicestershire to provide access to official diagnoses for those who believe they are dyslexic. The private assessments are available for all children up to the age of 16 years old and don’t require a referral from a GP.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Dyslexia Association estimates that around 10 percent of the UK population is affected by dyslexia, with approximately 4% experiencing severe dyslexia. Furthermore, up to 80 percent of children leave school either without a diagnosis or the proper support required to reach their full potential. To address this, HealthCare In Mind has launched its new service in Leicestershire to allow parents to secure a recognised diagnosis that will enable their children to access the support they require.

As well as dyslexia assessments, HealthCare in Mind offers a range of other diagnostic assessments and mental health services. These include fully comprehensive diagnostic assessments for ADHD and autism for both children and adults, and therapy treatments to manage mental health conditions such as depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and mood disorders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HealthCare In Mind is led by Dr Simon Le Clerc MStJ, and Dr Kate Higham, alongside an expert team of psychiatrists, psychologists and therapists. It exists to provide instant access to the highest quality care to those in need.

Dr Simon Le Clerc commented: “A significant number of students with dyslexia are not receiving a proper diagnosis and, subsequently, are not being provided with the proper support that they require in order to achieve their academic potential. It’s important to remember that dyslexia does not affect intelligence, and has nothing to do with how bright or able a child is. But the condition does affect reading, writing and processing abilities, and without a diagnosis, children aren’t able to access vital arrangements and adjustments to improve their ability to engage with the school curriculum.

“Our private assessments are carried out by certified assessors that can provide a formal diagnosis in a timely and stress-free manner.”

To book a consultation, visit www.healthcareinmind.com.