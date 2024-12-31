University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust celebrates milestone as 500th baby with jaundice treated at home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) has celebrated treating 500 babies with jaundice at home.

The neonatal homecare team treats babies at home with light therapy rather than in hospital meaning families can be home sooner, freeing up hospital beds for other poorly infants.

Jaundice, the yellow colour seen on the skin of many newborn babies, is caused by a buildup of bilirubin in the blood. Phototherapy, also known as light therapy, is a treatment using a special type of light which makes it easier for newborn babies to break down and remove the bilirubin from their system.

Baby Ivy, who was born at the Leicester Royal Infirmary, was home in time for Christmas thanks to the service, which was launched in January 2023.

Baby Ivy with her proud parents using the home phototherapy kit with Nicola Owen Neonatal Home care Nurse and Advanced Neonatal Nurse Practitioner (ANNP) Jo Lavelle.

Her parents said: “After being discharged on Christmas Day, we were both incredibly thankful to be able to provide phototherapy at home for her jaundice, allowing us to enjoy the festive period together as a family.”

When community midwives identify a baby with jaundice they will meet with the family and, depending on the level of jaundice, give them special equipment which allows them to safely provide phototherapy treatment in the comfort of their own home.

Claire Inglis, Lead Nurse Neonatal Homecare, said: “As the first trust in the East Midlands to launch this service, we are incredibly proud to have reached this significant milestone.

“The neonatal home phototherapy service is a testament to the skill, determination, commitment and teamwork of everyone involved to improve patient care and experience.

“I would like to praise the combined efforts of the advanced neonatal nurse practitioner-led jaundice clinic and the neonatal homecare team, who have worked extremely hard as a nurse-led service to keep families together in the precious early days and weeks.”

The service currently treats approximately 20 babies each month safely at home. However, some babies may still require hospital-based treatment for the condition.

As well as phototherapy, the neonatal homecare team also provides a range of services such as home oxygen and feeding tubes so babies who need a little extra support can receive more care at home.