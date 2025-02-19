Trust achieves re-accreditation as NHS Veteran Aware

The University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) has been re-accredited as a veteran aware trust.

The re-accreditation shows UHL is committed to providing the best healthcare and support to veterans, their families, and the Armed Forces Community.

UHL evidenced its support for serving personnel, veterans, and their families. Assessors reviewed the Trust’s work against eight standards, which included building strong relationships with the armed forces community, supporting armed forces colleagues, and identifying and caring for patients who have served in the armed forces.

UHL also has a proud history of working with local units such as 222 Medical Squadron based in Leicester, as well as having an established Armed Forces Network which supports colleagues who are currently serving as well as veterans.

Daniel Del Greco, People Lead (Experience and Engagement) at UHL, said: “Achieving re-accreditation as a Veteran Aware Trust is an important milestone. It reflects our dedication to supporting veterans, serving personnel, and their families, as our patients and as colleagues.

“We are proud to stand by the armed forces community and ensure they receive the recognition and care they deserve. We work to recognise their sacrifices and create an environment where they feel valued, respected, and supported.”

The re-accreditation highlights how UHL recognises the sacrifices of those who serve and understands their unique healthcare needs, as well as being a leader in sharing best practice and setting high standards of care for the armed forces community across the NHS.

The accreditation process was overseen by the Veterans Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA).