Today Leicestershire Education Business Company visit Farndon Fields Primary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Today Leicestershire Education Business Company worked with 50 Year 6 children from Farndon Fields Primary School to help them complete a business challenge linked to sustainability.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the day the children were supported by Year 11 Students from Welland Park Academy and Dale Powell From Wates Construction.

Working in teams they designed and created a compostable drinks cup which could then be re-used to plant a seed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of this challenge was to develop teamwork, creativity, Communication skills all whilst having fun!

Leicestershire Education Business Company worked with 50 Year 6 children from Farndon Fields Primary

LEBC are a non-profit organisation working across Leicestershire and Northamptonshire with schools, colleges and employers to help prepare young people for the world of work.

If you are interested in working with us please contact Vicki Brennan on [email protected]