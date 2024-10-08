Today Leicestershire Education Business Company visit Farndon Fields Primary
Throughout the day the children were supported by Year 11 Students from Welland Park Academy and Dale Powell From Wates Construction.
Working in teams they designed and created a compostable drinks cup which could then be re-used to plant a seed.
The aim of this challenge was to develop teamwork, creativity, Communication skills all whilst having fun!
LEBC are a non-profit organisation working across Leicestershire and Northamptonshire with schools, colleges and employers to help prepare young people for the world of work.
If you are interested in working with us please contact Vicki Brennan on [email protected]
