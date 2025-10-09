Three in a row for local author

By Jon Saltinstall
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 11:48 BST
Harborough motor sport author Jon Saltinstall has scored a hat-trick of award nominations with his third book.

“Forever Young: Six Lost Talents of Motor Racing”, which Jon co-authored with three other respected racing writers, has been shortlisted for this year’s prestigious RAC Motoring Book of the Year Award. The book celebrates the lives of six drivers who were killed before they could fulfil their potential.

“It’s both humbling and gratifying to be shortlisted again,” said Jon. “Just being nominated for serious awards like this is a huge accolade. I’m finding it all quite surreal, actually.”

Jon’s first book, detailing the career of triple F1 world champion Niki Lauda, was runner-up in the RAC Awards in 2020. His second book, the authorised competition history of the great Belgian all-rounder Jacky Ickx, won the Guild of Motoring Writers’ Suzuki Award and Montagu of Beaulieu Trophy in 2023.

Motorsport enthusiast Jon is enjoying a second career as a successful writer.placeholder image
Motorsport enthusiast Jon is enjoying a second career as a successful writer.

The awards ceremony is being held at the RAC Club in Pall Mall, London at the end of the month.

Jon’s latest book, “Lella Lombardi: The Tigress of Turin” - the first official biography of the only woman ever to score points in an F1 Grand Prix - has just been published by Douglas Loveridge Publications.

