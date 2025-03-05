The women leading Highcross Leicester into a bold new era

This International Women’s Day, Highcross Leicester is lifting the lid on the women shaping its future - celebrating the leadership, vision, and impact of three powerhouse women at its helm.

The collective expertise of Michelle Menezes (Centre Director), Kirsty Freudenreich (Head of Operations), and Helen Bevins (Senior Marketing Manager) is not only redefining the shopping experience at Highcross, but serves as an inspiration for women across the retail industry.

The latest figures from the British Retail Consortium reveal that female board-level leaders stood at 42.3% in 2024.

With over a decade of experience in retail and centre management, Michelle Menezes is no stranger to breaking barriers. Returning to Highcross, a place she knows well from her early career, Michelle is spearheading major changes, from a significant brand refresh to the redevelopment of the centre’s key entrances.

For Michelle, International Women’s Day is about celebrating individuality and fostering an inclusive environment. When asked how her career and professional journey has shaped how she leads the team at Highcross, Michelle, said:

“My leadership style has evolved significantly over the years. I became a senior leader at just 19 years old, and initially felt like I had to conform to a certain leadership persona to be taken seriously, accepted by my peers and deemed successful. Over several years, I witnessed many styles of leadership, unfortunately more negative than positive, and I learned from each encounter. With time and experience, I realised that the key to impactful leadership is authenticity, resilience, and empowering those around you.”

Reflecting on the challenges women face in retail leadership, Michelle recalls moments in her early career when she was undermined for being a young leader. Yet, she remains steadfast in her advice to the next generation:

“Don’t let others dictate the speed or direction of your career. Use your uniqueness as your strength, and surround yourself with a network of people that lift you up.”

With a commitment to inclusion, representation, and engagement, Michelle is ensuring that Highcross not only meets the needs of today’s shoppers but also sets a standard for how retail spaces should evolve in the future.

With a career spanning retail giants like Westfield, Intu and McArthurGlen, Kirsty Freudenreich is passionate about creating spaces that thrive operationally while nurturing talent.

Over the course of her career, Kirsty has witnessed the shift towards greater female representation in senior roles, but recognises that gender-related challenges still remain. Studies show that overall female representation in leadership roles across FTSE 350 companies stands at 35.3%, highlighting the need for continued advocacy and mentorship. She said:

“Retail operations was traditionally seen as a man’s world, but it’s great to see more and more women step into those senior roles. Personally, I want to continue mentoring and encouraging women to pursue careers in retail leadership, especially those balancing family life, as I did while working full time and studying.

“For those women looking to break into leadership roles, I would advise them to embrace imposter syndrome as a strength. Many of us feel its effects, but rather than seeing it as a weakness, view it a superpower. Imposter syndrome pushes you to reflect, grow, and stay on top of your game.”

Senior Marketing Manager, Helen Bevins, is leading efforts to amplify Highcross’ appeal to diverse audiences. Speaking about her role at the business, she said:

“Marketing plays a crucial part in shaping how people perceive retail spaces, and at Highcross, we make sure our campaigns reflect the diverse women of Leicester - of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds. As part of this, we host empowering events, engage with local female influencers, and create an environment where women feel seen and valued.

“Many of our retailers are also led by inspiring women, reinforcing our commitment to championing female entrepreneurship and leadership in the heart of the city.”

As the centre embarks on its next phase of transformation, its management team is dedicated to making Highcross a space that champions female leadership, fosters inclusivity, and inspires future generations.

For more information about Highcross, visit www.highcrossleicester.com or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.