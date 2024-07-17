The village of Hallaton is celebrating after being given a huge cash boost for church

The village of Hallaton is celebrating after being given a huge cash boost for the village Church of St Michael and All AngelsHallaton Church Restoration Trust has been awarded £20,000 from Harborough District Council's Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund.

Hallaton Church Restoration Trust has been awarded £20,000 from Harborough District Council's Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund. The grant will pay for removing some of the pews to make a permanent exhibition space, renewing and extending the electrics, installing new infrastructure for data, audio and visual displays, and new equipment for Cafe Morrell which operates out of the church on a weekly basis and is a social hub where villagers meet and chat. With additional funds provided by the Parish and Parochial Church Councils as well as the Trust itself, works will start in September. For several years Hallaton church together with the village museum have taken part in the Leicestershire and Rutland Festival of Archaeology and events and talks are taking place in and around the village over the next two weeks, details of which can be found online.