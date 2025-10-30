North Leicester has plenty to offer including the National Space Centre and the historic Abbey Park. The loop, using the River Soar and Grand Union Canal, makes the route straightforward, but remember to portage around the weirs.

Our Paddle UK team parked and launched from Leicester Outdoor Pursuits Centre, which anyone can do for a fee of £5. Please visit reception on arrival.

After getting on the water, we took a right and passed underneath Loughborough Road Bridge along the River Soar.

There’s a marina to your right as you paddle towards Thurcaston Road Bridge and Belgrave Bridge.

National Space Centre in Leicester close to the River Soar

We passed through Belgrave Meadows and Ellis Meadows – a green and wildlife-rich stretch along both sides of the river.

The River Soar is full of wildlife, including large numbers of water birds and coarse fish. Look out for the blue flash of a kingfisher!

As you pass Leicester Sea Cadets, on your left, and underneath Ross Walk footbridge, you’ll spot the futuristic tower of the National Space Centre.

The tower is made from semi-transparent material, and houses two rockets inside. To avoid the weir on the Soar, we portaged around Belgrave Lock, and walked about 70 metres to Swans Nest footbridge.

Setting off from Leicester Outdoor Pursuits Centre

We crossed the bridge and got on the Grand Union Canal. We followed the canal for about one kilometre until we reached Lime Kiln Lock.

After portaging around the lock you’ll see the historic Abbey Park which stretches out on both sides of the river. Paddle underneath Charter Street footbridge.

You will spot historic brick chimney structures on the left, and a number of modern businesses, before reaching North Lock.

Here we decided to get out and visit Bitsy’s Emporium of Awesome, on Frog Island, for a coffee and some fabulous cake.

Approaching Leicester's Abbey Park

The cafe is only about a 70 metre walk from the get out point. After our break, we got back on the canal and followed it to the site of Robert Stephenson’s 1834 Lift Bridge.

It’s at this point that the canal re-enters the River Soar.

To continue the route we had to get out on the right hand side of the river to avoid the weir (Bridge and Evan’s). We walked about 180 metres to an access point at Swans River (///snail.ranked.spends) – there are steps down to the water.

We continued along the river before reaching the other side of Abbey Park.

Rejoining the River Soar after a weir

Here you will spot the ruins of a 12th century abbey.

There’s also a 17th century mansion, as well as lakes, formal gardens, a Chinese garden and model railway.

You will have to get out at Abbey Park Bridge to avoid another weir.

Continue along the River Soar, passing the Space Centre again on the left, before portaging at Belgrave Lock.

After getting back on the river, it’s just over a kilometre to the start point at Leicester Outdoor Pursuits Centre.