The ride to nowhere: Market Harborough man to take on incredible three-day cycling challenge for Samaritans

Market Harborough local Paul Molyneux will be kicking off a summer of fundraising for Samaritans with a gruelling 1,000km indoor cycle at Snap Fitness Market Harborough starting on May 9.

To put this giant challenge into context, it is expected to take three days and is the equivalent of cycling from London to Copenhagen in Denmark

Paul will use Snap Fitness’ Wattbike for the duration of the challenge and have a support team available to regularly keep him going with food and drink. Depending on the physicality of the challenge, he is aiming to do this with minimal sleep.

All money raised will go directly to the Leicester branch of Samaritans so they can continue to offer confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to people who are experiencing feelings of distress or despair.

Paul Molyneux practicing on the bike at Snap Fitness Market Harborough

“Samaritans is an incredible charity, and I wanted to do something memorable to raise money for them,” said Paul.

“As a Samaritans volunteer myself, I’ve seen the incredible work that they do first-hand and the work they do to be there for people when they need it most can’t be underestimated. The finish of the “Ride to Nowhere” coincides with the start of Mental Health awareness week and I want the ride to be part of that conversation”

“There’s no doubt it’s going to be a very tough challenge, and I’ll need all the support from fellow Snap Fitness members to cheer me on when it gets tough, particularly in the early hours of the morning!”

“We’re so proud of what Paul is looking to achieve,” said Jason Samuel, Club Manager at Snap Fitness Market Harborough. “We’re delighted to be able to play a small part in supporting Paul’s fundraising efforts and our community of members can’t wait to get behind him and cheer him on in the gym.”

The gym floor at Snap Fitness Market Harborough

After completing this indoor challenge, Paul’s focus will switch to a 1,500km outdoor cycling fundraiser in August. From August 3, “The Ride to Somewhere” will take him from London to Edinburgh and back again, once again with the aim of raising more valuable funds for Samaritans.

If you’d like to support Paul’s cause and donate to the Leicester branch of Samaritans, you can do so here - Samaritans donation