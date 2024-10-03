The older dog who won’t slow down – Meet Oliver the Staffie, who is looking for his forever home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Dogs Trust Loughborough’s oldest dogs, Oliver the Staffie, isn’t ready to slow down yet, and is looking for a home that will keep up with him.

He may have more grey hairs than other dogs, but that hasn't slowed down Oliver, the 12-year-old Staffie, whose zest for life will keep even the fittest owner on their toes. With Grandparents Day this coming Sunday (6th October), the Dogs Trust staff are hoping someone will take a chance on Oliver and give him the comfort he deserves.

Despite being an OAP (Old Aged Pooch), Oliver is full of energy, loves to explore and go on adventures, and would be more than happy to jump in the car and find a fun new spot to sniff around.

In the care of Dogs Trust through no fault of his own, Oliver is ready to welcome a new family into his heart — as long as they’ll give him lots of fuss and treats.

Oliver at Dogs Trust Loughborough

Celine Di Crocco, Manager at Dogs Trust Loughborough, said: “Older dogs like Oliver may be longer in the tooth, but they’re full of love and can make truly wonderful companions.

“Not every older pooch wants to sit down and sleep all the time. Like Oliver, they can be energetic, fun and love to sniff around, exploring wherever they can.

“Our older dogs are often calmer, have a higher chance of being house-trained and while they may have a well-established temperament, they can still surprise you in the best ways.”

Every year, Dogs Trust rehomes thousands of dogs across the country, but often the older dogs who are searching for a home are overlooked in favour of younger counterparts.

On average, dogs spend just under 50 days in the care of Dogs Trust while they wait for their forever home. Sadly, older dogs like Oliver can often take much longer to rehome.

This Grandparents Day, Dogs Trust Loughborough is looking to show that older pooches are still a wonderful catch and can be the star of the show!

If you think Oliver could be the dog for you, or to find out more about the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust Loughborough, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/loughborough.