The Injury Clinic Market Harborough achieves double award win

The Injury Clinic Market Harborough Hits The Spot with Prestige Business Awards.

We are thrilled to announce that The Injury Clinic Market Harborough has been awarded two prestigious awards at the 2024 Prestige Business Awards: the Best Customer Service Award and Injury Clinic of the Year.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and high-quality care to their clients.

A Commitment to Customer Service

Chris Stankiewicz, Clinic Director at The Injury Clinic Market Harborough, celebrates double business award win!

At The Injury Clinic Market Harborough, customer service is not just a department; it’s the foundation of their business.

Describing themselves as a “customer service business that happens to offer health and wellness services,” the clinic prioritises every aspect of the client experience. From the initial interaction to treatment and aftercare, The Injury Clinic is dedicated to making every step of the client's journey seamless and supportive.

Over the past decade, their mission has remained focused: to provide accessible, high-quality injury recovery and rehabilitation services that adapt to the evolving needs of their clients.

The team, comprising seven dedicated professionals, recognises that listening to clients and educating them on their health is vital for creating a successful recovery.

Best Customer Service Award and Injury Clinic of the Year at the 2024 Prestige Business Awards

Celebrating a Decade of Excellence

In their 10 years of operation, The Injury Clinic has built a reputation for excellence, earning five-star reviews from satisfied clients. Their positive reviews reflect a consistent theme of appreciation for the personalised attention and expertise clients receive. T

his feedback has played a crucial role in motivating the clinic to continuously refine their services, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of care.

Chris Stankiewicz, Clinic Director, expressed his pride in receiving these awards.

Prestige Business Awards recognises the best businesses across the UK

“Winning the Best Customer Service Award and Injury Clinic of the Year is an incredible honour for our team and I couldn’t be prouder of the effort and dedication they have all put in," he said.

"We strive to create an environment where every client feels valued and understood. This recognition motivates us to continue our mission of helping health-conscious individuals overcome injuries and lead confident, active lifestyles".

Looking Ahead

As they look to the future, The Injury Clinic remains dedicated to enhancing the customer experience. With a strong emphasis on teamwork, every member of the clinic plays a vital role in providing the best possible outcomes for their clients.

Their innovative approach to injury recovery, combined with their commitment to outstanding customer service, ensures that they will remain a leading choice for healthcare and wellness in Market Harborough.

Prestige Business Awards celebrate the best in business, and The Injury Clinic Market Harborough exemplifies what it means to be a leader in the health and wellness industry. We look forward to seeing their continued success in the years to come!

