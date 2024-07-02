The best ever Blaston Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yet again, Blaston Show has broken all records for attendance, spectators, trade stands and exhibitors, with dogs galore.

Feedback from visitors was glowing. Facebook comments include: “Phenomenal show; so well organised from the moment you arrive. Something for everyone. Super dog friendly also!”, “Absolutely fantastic show! Our first time and what a wonderful show it was”, “We had a great day - a really lovely, proper, country show.”

Entries for the equestrian and livestock classes were strong. Amelia Williams had a good day, winning the Chase Me Charlie [where riders jump a single show jump, the height raised until there is only one rider left]. She and Nula jumped an impressive 1m20 to take the £50 prize.

Will Ludgate from Leighton Buzzard and 14-month-old Thor were named Supreme Champion in the Cattle Show, while the Sheep & Lamb Show overall championship went to a pen of fat lambs presented by Charlotte Georgie Davis from Queniborough.

Equestrian classes are a key part of Blaston Show

Staying on four legs, the hound classes in the Blaston Hound Show were well subscribed. Started in 2002, the Hound Show is a nationally recognised show with hounds coming from far and wide. Amongst the many winners were the Belvoir Hunt's Truffle and Plenty who took the Best Couple of Bitch Hounds prize.

The hounds proceeded to provide great entertainment in the main arena when, for the first time, six different packs ranging in size from Bloodhounds to Beagles, were showing their differences. The huntsmen had to work hard to keep their packs to hand!

From four legs to four wheels, and the popular Classic Car Run. The Best Turned Out pre-1970 class went to a 1961 Morris Minor Convertible owned by Debbie Revell while the 1970-2000 winner was a 1995 MG RV8, owned by Marcel Beatty. As usual there was also a great array of both vintage tractors and modern farming machinery, so something to appeal to any petrol-head.

Every year there are awards for the best tradestands. With plenty to chose from, Molo Rose Crafts took the win here, with products designed by 12-year-old Emma Howe. Molo is Xhosa for Hi/Hello and Emma is raising money to go to South Africa and Eswatini with World Challenge and her school.

Blaston Hound Show is part of the main Blaston Show

This year's Children's Art Competition involved children from Hallaton, Bringhurst and Church Langton schools who were given a theme of Young Farmers to celebrate the Leicestershire and Rutland YFC's 80th anniversary. With the tricky task of judging, artist Katie Cardew chose, among other winners, Harry Vaughan and Annabelle Sheridan.

Main arena attractions the Jez Avery Stunt Show and 4 Strides Barrel Racing drew the crowds, as did the annual terrier racing, sheep shearing, tug-of-war and bale rolling competitions.