Thanks a bunch: SHP Group celebrates National Banana Day with generous donation to local charities and community groups

Volunteers receive fresh fruit at Kettering Foodbank.

To celebrate National Banana Day this April, SHP Group donated boxes of fresh fruit for hundreds of school children and families to enjoy.

To mark the national day, officially held this year on Wednesday 16 April 2025, SHP Group showed its support for community groups and charities.

Hundreds of bananas were donated and delivered to Kettering Foodbank, which puts together vital donations for families and those in need in Northamptonshire.

The charity, which is manned by dedicated volunteers, struggle to have access to fresh fruit for its service users so the foodbank team were thrilled to receive delivery of our boxes of bunches of bananas.

Children at a Pacesetter Sports and Wellbeing session pictured with Managing Director Tom Frampton, Cameron Scott and Lewis Maitland-Knibb.

Kettering Foodbank Trustee, Jane Calcott, said: “We are so grateful to receive the boxes of bananas. It was wonderful to be able to hand out and distribute such fabulous fresh fruit and include the bananas in the parcels we put together every week.

“Thank you so much to everyone at SHP Group for their generous donation, it was very much appreciated!”

Youngsters attending the popular Pacesetter Sports and Wellbeing sessions staged at Redwell Primary School in Wellingborough were in for a tasty treat when their donations were delivered.

Hundreds of bananas were delivered to help fuel activities by youngsters attending the Pacesetter Sports and Wellbeing sessions where the company’s philosophy is to “enrich and enhance children’s physical and mental health through sport”.

With bananas providing a healthy boost for the busy children at the club, the nutrient packed fruit proved the perfect snack. Holiday clubs and term time sessions are attended by hundreds of children as the company work in over 50 schools across Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Leicestershire.

Pacesetter Sports’ Managing Director Tom Frampton said: “The bananas were distributed among our four holiday club venues (Redwell Primary in Wellingborough, Hall Meadow Primary in Kettering, Barry Primary School in Northampton and Spratton Primary School).

"All of the children at the clubs at the four venues received the bananas. We have children of parents who have booked direct, plus three of the venues have welcomed HAF* children at the clubs – these children receive food during the club (lunch and a snack), so this donation is greatly received as it provides as extra nutritious snack for the children accessing the HAF clubs.

"The children (and the coaches) loved receiving the fruit. A huge thank you to SHP Group! This has helped to provide a snack, not only to all of the children at the clubs but also to the HAF children without it costing us, the parents or the DfE any money. The quality of the bananas was very high, I was impressed!"

David Bateman, Managing Director at SHP Group, added: “We were delighted to distribute bananas to the charity and community groups in the region. It is one of the many ways SHP Group supports clubs, charities and organisations in our communities.”

*The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme provides free, enriching activities and nutritious meals to eligible children and young people during school holidays, primarily those receiving benefits-related free school meals.

For more information on SHP Group visit https://www.shp-group.co.uk/