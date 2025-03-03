Teamwork pays off: New petanque pitches open in Welland Park, Market Harborough, thanks to local collaboration

Local organisations working together have resulted in a super new facility for Market Harborough residents. This morning, members of the Harborough Welland u3a Petanque Groups played their first matches at the newly installed pitches in Welland Park.

The sun was shining too and there was the opportunity to chat with players afterwards over a coffee from the Welland Park Cafe Takeaway.

Back in 2019, Kevin Millard, a group coordinator for HWu3a New Experiences group, contacted Harborough District Council seeking a place for the group to try playing petanque.

He was directed to a Piste at the Cricket Club that could be hired by groups but it was agreed that a public facility would be much better and it was decided on a suitable site in Welland Park, near the cafe.

HWu3a Petanque Group and Cafe proprietors check out the new HDC petanque pitches

When lockdown kicked in during March 2020 the New Experience Group was not able to meet until September that year when they played at the Cricket Club in Fairfield Road.

They enjoyed it so much that they formed a HWu3a Petanque Group which has flourished. Whilst Kevin kept in touch with HDC over the years, staff came and went, budgets came and went, until in January this year he contacted John Kemp, the HDC Works Manager, for an update.

The good news was that the budget had been allocated and work scheduled for February. Not only that, but the two table tennis tables are now also established on hard core base, close to the Cafe.

Jake McMillan and Roy Shortland, Welland Park Cafe proprietors, have added to the teamwork too, opening their Takeaway for an extra session each week, giving HWu3a members the chance to keep fit and active, as well as relaxing afterwards over a coffee.

Harborough Welland u3a: https://hwu3a.org.uk/The Cafe in Welland Park: https://www.facebook.com/thecafeatwellandpark/?locale=en_GB

