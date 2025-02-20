Sweet surprise: Leicestershire homebuilder gifts treat to hospice staff

Rainbows' staff members tucking into a cupcake on Random Acts of Kindness Day

In recognition of Random Acts of Kindness Day (Monday 17th February), employees at Loughborough’s Rainbows Hospice have received a sweet treat from local developer David Wilson Homes.

Random Acts of Kindness Day encourages everyone to be kind, whether at school, work, or at home. The Foundation provides a range of ideas to be kind, including thanking a teacher, sharing a snack, or acknowledging someone who deserves praise.

To show its appreciation of the service the staff members at Rainbows Hospice provide, Coalville-based David Wilson Homes donated 50 cupcakes for the team to enjoy.

Kirsty Coxon, Corporate Partnership Fundraiser at Rainbows Hospice, said: “What a wonderful surprise for our staff on Random Acts of Kindness Day! Our staff are dedicated to supporting children and young people with life limiting conditions as well as their families. They work incredibly hard and go above and beyond to ensure all of our families are supported in a way that is right for them.

“This wonderful gift is such a thoughtful gesture from David Wilson Homes and I know all the staff are touched by it.”

Rainbows Hospice supports every baby, child and young person to fulfil their potential, and help families make the most of every precious moment, while capturing memories and keepsakes to treasure.

Its team is there for the whole family, offering comfort and compassion during tough times, providing the highest level of professional care until the end, and support after.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Supporting local communities is key for us, and we wanted the staff at Rainbows Hospice to know we are thankful for their hard work.

“This small gesture of appreciation is to let our local heroes know that our community is grateful for everything they do.”

To find out more about the hospice and the fantastic work it does, visit the website at Rainbows Hospice.