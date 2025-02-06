Supporting veterans – Market Harborough care home secures prestigious accreditation

A Market Harborough care home has been recognised for its standards of person-centred care for veterans.

Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, has officially received ‘Veteran Friendly’ status.

The Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) is a collaboration between Armed Forces charities Royal Star & Garter and Royal British Legion, and NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

To achieve their Veteran Friendly status, Oat Hill Mews was required to meet eight standards. These included: noting Armed Forces status within care plans; addressing social isolation; and signposting to support services, such as their local Royal British Legion branch, and other charities that provide support for veterans or partners of veterans.

Oat Hill Mews supports veterans through a range of activities, including launching a veteran friendly breakfast club and partnering with the local cadets.

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “We’re so proud to have become a VFF-approved care home.

“We pride ourselves on being warm and inclusive to all, and so it was important for us to ensure we can provide the right environment for veterans to lead fulfilling lives. We’ve learnt so much in the process and have already started implementing activities such as partnering with the local cadets.

“The entire team has been working tirelessly to achieve the accreditation, and I’d like to say a big thank you to all of them. We’re looking forward to welcoming veterans from the community into our home!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence, Oat Hill Mews incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and bar. The highly skilled team provide full time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

To find out more about Oat Hill Mews, please call Customer Relations Manager Jenny Cartwright on 01509 801 587, or email [email protected]

For more general information, visit careuk.com/oat-hill-mews