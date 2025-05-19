Successful concert at Desborough Library raising funds for charity

Almost a sell out! "A fabulous evening event," was the feedback by the Committee of Desborough Library and Community Hub after the Jordan Jammers (the former members of HWu3a's Jammers Workshop) performed their second concert there in May.

They played and sang a mixed range of songs from the 60s to the current day. If you missed them this time, then they have been booked to play there again next February.

HWu3a have been delighted to work in association with Desborough Library and Community Hub, which is an excellent example of a thriving Community Managed Library, part of the Northamptonshire Library Service.

Almost 90 tickets were sold and a raffle raised £230 for Bowel Cancer UK, a charity being supported in memory of the Jammers Workshop founder member, Alan Clementson.