Successful bridge teaching course in Market Harborough

By Philip House
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 16:19 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 16:24 BST
Former students play for club in competitive match. New course announced.

Market Harborough Bridge Club has over the last two years introduced a teaching programme for beginners and those in the early stages of playing bridge.

Many have now been integrated into one or more of the regular weekly sessions and we are proud that two, Angela Burdett and Sarah Jones, who joined our course in 2023 recently represented the club in a match against Rutland and Oakham Bridge Club. Bridge is a game which can be started at any stage in life and played to whatever standard you aspire to.

Why not think about joining our next teaching programme commencing on 21st January 2026 at 7.30 pm at the Market Harborough Methodist Church in Northampton Road? The cost is only £60 for ten introductory lessons.

Contact Judith at [email protected] or via the club’s website.

