Successful bridge teaching course in Market Harborough

Former students play for club in competitive match. New course announced.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Market Harborough Bridge Club has over the last two years introduced a teaching programme for beginners and those in the early stages of playing bridge.

Many have now been integrated into one or more of the regular weekly sessions and we are proud that two, Angela Burdett and Sarah Jones, who joined our course in 2023 recently represented the club in a match against Rutland and Oakham Bridge Club. Bridge is a game which can be started at any stage in life and played to whatever standard you aspire to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why not think about joining our next teaching programme commencing on 21st January 2026 at 7.30 pm at the Market Harborough Methodist Church in Northampton Road? The cost is only £60 for ten introductory lessons.

Contact Judith at [email protected] or via the club’s website.