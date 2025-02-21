Stunning photos show how Severn Trent is helping wildlife and environment by creating new habitats

Treflach Farm, Oswestry, received wetlands and biodiversity funding

They’re the stunning nature and wildlife photos showing how Severn Trent has been boosting biodiversity by creating new habitats across the region.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April 2020 the company launched its Great Big Nature Boost commitments, planting 1.3m trees and helping to improve and enhance 5000ha of habitat.

Yet latest figures have revealed that over 11,500 hectares is now thriving across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And these stunning pictures show how the schemes, including projects with the National Trust and Wildlife Trusts, have created beautiful, improved habitats for fauna and flora, trees and wildlife.

They include sphagnum moss, planted to aid peatland restoration across Combs Moss moorland in the Peak District. As well as restoring nature-rich habitats the project, led by Moors for the Future Partnership, helps reduce potential flooding and boosts water quality.

Severn Trent also teamed up with the National Trust to plant thousands of trees across Derbyshire to create new Clough Woodlands.

Other biodiversity projects have included helping fund the reintroduction of families of beavers to Willington Wetlands in Derbyshire and the Idle Valley Nature Reserve in Nottinghamshire for the first time in 800 years. The schemes, run by Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trusts, have seen the cute mammals create dams to slow flow from waterways and onto wetlands, to help prevent flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryony Harrison is Senior Biodiversity Project Manager at Severn Trent and praised her team and partners for delivering the projects. She said: “We’re delighted to have helped create so many wonderful new habitats, including many with our partners and community groups.

“Our team are very proud of delivering these projects – but making sure we are doing the right thing for nature.

“I’ve always been passionate about the environment from childhood so, this has been the dream job for me.”

Other projects have included creating flower rich road-side verges in Shropshire and reinstating meadows in Warwickshire to boost populations of wildflowers, fungi, bees, butterflies and bats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severn Trent has also supported farmers across the region to make biodiversity improvements on their farms helping to reduce the use of pesticides, planting hedgerows and to improve river water quality.

And the water company has also helped fund flower-rich mini-meadows on farmlands across the region, which are great for supporting bees and butterflies. The meadows improve water quality by acting as a natural filter to help with flood prevention.

Bryony’s award-winning team also help with ensuring Severn Trent capital projects have a positive environmental impact, with the aim of boosting ‘biodiversity net gain’ at each site by 15% – well above Government requirements of 10%.

So, looking back on the five years, what were Bryony’s favourite moments?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was there the day they released the beavers at Derbyshire, who are great for helping biodiversity. The beavers just looked back at us – then swam off,” she recalled.

“I also love how we have helped so many smaller community groups with our Boost for Biodiversity grants. Schemes have ranged from seeding projects to creating pond links to boost habitats for amphibians and birds. Helping communities with these schemes has been really rewarding.”