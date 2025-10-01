Spirit Health Foundation volunteers conquer Ben Nevis in extreme weather to raise money for global healthcare

Eleven volunteers successfully reached the summit of Ben Nevis as part of Spirit Health Foundation’s ‘Reach the Peak’ Fundraising Challenge 2025 – battling some of the worst conditions to help save lives around the world.

Volunteers from Leicester based Spirit Health Group, Spirit Primary Care and the Foundation team braved 70mph winds, torrential rain, sleet, snow and sub-zero temperatures to climb to the top of the UK’s tallest mountain – and make it safely back down again.

Together, the climbers have already raised an incredible £17,600 to support the Foundation’s life-saving healthcare programmes, which equip local health workers in Kenya, Ethiopia, Eswatini and South Africa with the Clinitouch remote monitoring platform.

This innovative technology enables early diagnosis, ongoing care and rapid response to health concerns for people who would otherwise have no access to healthcare.

For many in the group, this was their first real hiking experience, making the achievement even more remarkable.

The team is now just £2,500 away from hitting their £20,000 fundraising target – and is calling on supporters to help them reach the milestone.

Rich Bryson, Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Health Foundation said: “This was a truly fantastic effort by a brilliant group of people. They showed incredible resilience in horrendous weather conditions to complete the challenge, all to ensure that more people across the world can access the healthcare they need and deserve.

“We are so grateful for their commitment and for the generosity of everyone who has donated so far.”

Spirit Health Foundation also extended heartfelt thanks to its corporate sponsors –Shakespeare Martineau, Nuvo, Pure Top Table and Ethos – for their invaluable support.

Donations can still be made over the coming week at www.justgiving.com/campaign/reachthepeak to help the Foundation reach its £20,000 target and save even more lives.