Spice up your night for a good cause this May

Get ready for a night of flavour, fun, and fundraising as local resident Jemma Redden hosts a charity Indian Banquet to mark MS Awareness Week – and you’re invited!

Taking place on Thursday, 1st May at 7pm, the evening will be held at Cinnamon Lounge, Northampton Road, Market Harborough, and promises a delicious three-course Indian meal alongside a raffle, fundraising fun, and the chance to support a fantastic cause – the MS Society.

Tickets are just £20 per person, which includes poppadoms, a starter, main course, and rice or naan. Drinks and extras can be ordered separately, and the restaurant is happy to cater for dietary needs.

The event is part of Jemma’s personal challenge, #Invisible40, raising awareness of the often-invisible symptoms of multiple sclerosis, a condition she manages herself.

Jemma Redden with pug Max

“I wanted to bring people together for a fun evening that also raises awareness about invisible disabilities like MS,” said Jemma. “It’s a cause close to my heart, and this is a great way for the local community to get involved and make a real difference.”

Local businesses are also being invited to donate raffle prizes, with a thank-you shout-out given on the night, on the event page, and in the Women Only Walks – Market Harborough Facebook group, which Jemma runs and which has over 800 members.

Everyone is welcome – friends, families, and partners – and it’s a brilliant excuse to enjoy a night out for a cause that really matters.

🎟 To RSVP or find out more, visit the public Facebook event

Jemma Redden

👉 fb.me/e/4uvKSBVgP or message Jem on 07709063458.

💛 Support Jemma’s challenge and the MS Society directly here: