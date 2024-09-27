Special visitor to Lutterworth Museum
Yesterday saw a visit to The Lutterworth & District Museum by a very special person, The Rt Worshipful, The Mayor of Gloucester, Councillor Lorraine Campbell. Cllr Campbell was visiting the town and the Museum to explore the links betweenLutterworth and Gloucester regarding Sir Frank Whittle.
Sir Frank, inventor of the jet engine, carried out most of his work at the Ladywood works, in Leicester Road, Lutterworth; but once the design and testing had proved successful a prototype aircraft was required - and this is where Gloucester came in, through the Gloster Aircraft Company in Hucclecote, Gloucester. They designed and built the E28/39 prototype plane (a replica of which is on the roundabout as you come into Lutterworth from the South).
As well as The Mayor and her party thoroughly enjoying their visit to the Museum, she was delighted to be presented with a photograph of the plane which she promised would be hung in The Mayors Parlour in the Gloucester City Council chambers.
It is hoped that this will be the start of a closer link between Lutterworth & Gloucester.
