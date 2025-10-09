Spanish eagles flying high on wildlife calendar
Peter said: “My trip to Spain last year took me high up into the mountains above the town of El Barraco where I was alone with the amazing local birds of prey including Golden and Spanish Imperial Eagles, and Griffon and Eurasian Black Vultures.
“This is my sixth year of producing the calendar in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation and I am always immensely grateful for the support I get from people who have bought the calendar every year since I started. The Foundation does amazing work among those who have suffered life-changing injuries and it is incredible what the beneficiaries of the chrity have gone on to achieve in their lives.
“I’m proud to have supported this work in a small way.”
Anyone who is interested in purchasing a copy of the calendar can contact Peter on 07967 504034 or by emailing [email protected]. The calendar is £12 each plus £3 p&p if required. More details are also available on Peter’s Facebook page.