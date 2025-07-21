Small business donates over £20,000 to Dogs Trust through book sales

Card and gift brand The Little Dog Laughed visited the rehoming centre at Dogs Trust Loughborough to present a cheque to celebrate the incredible fundraising milestone they achieved, all in the name of supporting rescue dogs in the charity’s care.

To mark its 25th anniversary, The Little Dog Laughed partnered with Dogs Trust to create the award-winning book ‘A Dog’s Life’, which was published in 2023. The book features 50 original watercolour illustrations by artist and co-founder Anna Danielle, alongside touching tales of Dogs Trust rescue dogs who have gone on to find their forever homes.

The partnership has been a huge success, with ‘A Dog’s Life’ winning Best Charitable Gift at the 2024 Gift of the Year Awards and completely selling out in its first print run. Since its launch in September 2023, the partnership has raised an incredible £22,257.96 to support Dogs Trust’s vital work.

Due to demand, The Little Dog Laughed has announced plans to reprint ‘A Dog’s Life’. A new edition is expected to be available in Autumn 2025, which is set to raise even more money for the charity. The ongoing partnership highlights how even a small gift can make a big difference to the lives of rescue dogs in need of a loving home.

Mr Fox the Pomeranian - awaiting rehoming at Dogs Trust Loughborough

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for around 11,000 dogs every year across its network of 21 rehoming centres in the UK. Support from donations is essential to provide each dog with the care they need while awaiting their forever home. From veterinary treatment and behaviour support to nutritious food and safe shelter, every contribution makes a difference and helps give thousands of dogs the second chance they deserve.

Gavin Smith, Company Director of The Little Dog Laughed said, “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Dogs Trust and hope to double our fundraising total for a cause at the heart of everything ‘The Little Dog Laughed’ believes in.

"I have seen first-hand the incredible work Dogs Trust does, from rehoming and rehabilitation, offering a free Behaviour Support Helpline for behavioural issues and even supporting families fleeing domestic violence who need temporary shelter for their pet. Dogs Trust is an incredible charity made up of amazing people, all working for the animals that mean so much to so many of us."

For updates on the new edition release, and to continue supporting the cause, more information can be found at www.thelittledog.co.uk. For more information about Dogs Trust Loughborough and the dogs currently available for rehoming, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/loughborough.