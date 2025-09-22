Slimming World members rally to support Jubilee Food Bank

By Katrina Boddy
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 17:26 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 08:52 BST
Market Harborough Slimming World groups organise huge collection of Food bank itemsplaceholder image
Market Harborough Slimming World groups organise huge collection of Food bank items
When Jubilee Food Bank reached out for support after local stocks ran low, three Slimming World groups in Market Harborough wasted no time in responding. Consultants Katy, Angela, and Jane joined forces with their members to organise a food collection – and the response was overwhelming.

Members donated a wide range of items, from everyday essentials to little treats, showing both generosity and community spirit.

Most Popular

One Slimming World member said: “When you think of the price of a pack of biscuits I’ve donated, it’s nothing compared to what I used to spend on sugary snacks before. With Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, I’ve made changes and swaps in my own life, so being able to give back feels even better.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Katy said the consultants were “only too happy to help” and praised the kindness of their members. She added: “Our groups are so much more than a slimming group. People make real connections, real friends, and love supporting and helping each other on their weight loss journeys. If you would love some friendly support, come along to one of our groups.”

Local Slimming World groups run weekly across Market Harborough:

  • Katy – Tuesdays at Harborough Community Church, 121 Bath Street, 9:00am & 10:30am, and
  • Ridgeway Primary Academy at 5:00pm & 7:00pm
  • Angela – Wednesdays at Market Harborough Leisure Centre, 3:30pm, 5:00pm & 6:30pm
  • Jane – Thursdays at Welland Park Academy, 6:00pm & 7:30pm

The food collected will now go directly to support local families in need, ensuring Jubilee Food Bank can continue its vital work in the community.

Related topics:Market HarboroughPeople
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice