Slimming World members rally to support Jubilee Food Bank

Market Harborough Slimming World groups organise huge collection of Food bank items

When Jubilee Food Bank reached out for support after local stocks ran low, three Slimming World groups in Market Harborough wasted no time in responding. Consultants Katy, Angela, and Jane joined forces with their members to organise a food collection – and the response was overwhelming.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members donated a wide range of items, from everyday essentials to little treats, showing both generosity and community spirit.

One Slimming World member said: “When you think of the price of a pack of biscuits I’ve donated, it’s nothing compared to what I used to spend on sugary snacks before. With Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, I’ve made changes and swaps in my own life, so being able to give back feels even better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katy said the consultants were “only too happy to help” and praised the kindness of their members. She added: “Our groups are so much more than a slimming group. People make real connections, real friends, and love supporting and helping each other on their weight loss journeys. If you would love some friendly support, come along to one of our groups.”

Local Slimming World groups run weekly across Market Harborough:

Katy – Tuesdays at Harborough Community Church, 121 Bath Street, 9:00am & 10:30am, and

– Tuesdays at Harborough Community Church, 121 Bath Street, 9:00am & 10:30am, and Ridgeway Primary Academy at 5:00pm & 7:00pm

Angela – Wednesdays at Market Harborough Leisure Centre, 3:30pm, 5:00pm & 6:30pm

– Wednesdays at Market Harborough Leisure Centre, 3:30pm, 5:00pm & 6:30pm Jane – Thursdays at Welland Park Academy, 6:00pm & 7:30pm

The food collected will now go directly to support local families in need, ensuring Jubilee Food Bank can continue its vital work in the community.