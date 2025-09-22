Slimming World members rally to support Jubilee Food Bank
Members donated a wide range of items, from everyday essentials to little treats, showing both generosity and community spirit.
One Slimming World member said: “When you think of the price of a pack of biscuits I’ve donated, it’s nothing compared to what I used to spend on sugary snacks before. With Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, I’ve made changes and swaps in my own life, so being able to give back feels even better.”
Katy said the consultants were “only too happy to help” and praised the kindness of their members. She added: “Our groups are so much more than a slimming group. People make real connections, real friends, and love supporting and helping each other on their weight loss journeys. If you would love some friendly support, come along to one of our groups.”
Local Slimming World groups run weekly across Market Harborough:
- Katy – Tuesdays at Harborough Community Church, 121 Bath Street, 9:00am & 10:30am, and
- Ridgeway Primary Academy at 5:00pm & 7:00pm
- Angela – Wednesdays at Market Harborough Leisure Centre, 3:30pm, 5:00pm & 6:30pm
- Jane – Thursdays at Welland Park Academy, 6:00pm & 7:30pm
The food collected will now go directly to support local families in need, ensuring Jubilee Food Bank can continue its vital work in the community.