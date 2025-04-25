Severn Trent looking for customers to join forum and express their views

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Severn Trent customers are being given the chance to share their views on the company, its services, and its future plans.

The water and waste company is on the lookout for people who would like to join its online customer research panel, TapChat.

There are already more than 9,000 Severn Trent customers on the panel – but even more people are needed to sign up and express their views.

People on the TapChat panel are regularly invited to share their concerns and opinions through surveys on all sorts of topics, such as bills, rivers, tap water quality, fatbergs and Severn Trent’s future plans. There’s no obligation to complete every survey, and they only take a few minutes.

Each time a customer completes a survey they’re entered into a monthly prize draw to win up to £100 in vouchers. Members also get regular feedback, summarising what customers have said in surveys, and how Severn Trent is using those findings.

Susie Price, Customer Insight Lead at Severn Trent, said: “Our TapChat panel has been a hugely successful way for us to find out the views of our customers and give them a chance to express their views and help to shape the business.

“Anyone who’s a Severn Trent customer can join and it’s really important for us to gain the insights of a broad cross section of our region. However, people aged 35 and below are underrepresented at the moment, so would be lovely to see more sign up.

“We want to make sure we try and get things right and listening to customers’ views through TapChat is one way that we can improve things.”

To sign up to Severn Trent’s TapChat community, visit www.severntrent-tapchat.co.uk/