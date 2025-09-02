Seattle is the right place for Leicester’s Luana

A trip to the world-famous Space Needle, lunch in Pike Place Market and a visit to the Museum of Pop Culture are just three of the experiences enjoyed by Luana Sorgi from Leicester after she had a once in a lifetime trip to the US.

Luana, who works at Amazon in Lutterworth, took part in the week-long trip with 17 Amazon colleagues from across the UK and Ireland as part of a programme called I Found the Right Place.

I Found the Right Place is open to Amazon employees in the UK and Ireland and asks the simple question – ‘what makes Amazon the right place for you?’. Employees are invited to talk about why they love working at Amazon and the best stories are selected by a judging panel, with the finalists taking delivery of a boarding pass for the trip of a lifetime.

More than 2,000 Amazon employees submitted their story as part of the campaign and Luana was selected by the judges as one of 18 people who boarded the plane to Seattle.

Luana and her colleagues had an action-packed week in Seattle, where they toured Amazon’s global headquarters, saw the latest Amazon technology during a fulfilment centre tour and enjoyed the sights and sounds of the city’s Pike Place Market, Space Needle, Museum of Pop Culture and more.

Born in Brazil, Luana Sorgi worked as a journalist in Italy before moving to the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking for work during lockdown, she spotted a job at Amazon's Norwich delivery station and decided to apply.

Today, she lives in Leicester and has progressed through the ranks at Amazon to become an operations supervisor at Amazon in Lutterworth. It’s her progression that secured her a place on the plane to Seattle as part of the I Found the Right Place programme.

Luana was selected to take part in the trip to Seattle because of her commitment to her professional development at Amazon. She completed an Amazon apprenticeship in 2023 in Business Improvement Techniques, helping her progress to the role she is in today. Luana shared how she felt when she found out she was going to Seattle.

Luana and her colleagues had an action-packed week in Seattle, where they toured Amazon’s global headquarters.

“It was a shock, honestly. My team was called to reception and my manager started reading my entry to everyone. When I pieced it together, I thought I was going to cry. I found out the day before my birthday. It was the best birthday gift I’ve ever had in my life!”

What was Luana’s highlight from her time in Seattle?

“I had a few highlights, but meeting Amazon’s senior leadership team in Seattle really stands out. I particularly loved hearing from Amazon’s Vice President of Internal Communications, Leslie Letts, because I resonated with her background in communications. This experience is so valuable in Amazon because we’re communicating with people all the time. Hearing from her totally inspired me and was my top highlight.”

Luana closes by sharing how her trip has inspired her career: “For me, the whole trip only grew my feeling of belonging to something bigger. When I was walking around Amazon HQ, and everyone was wearing the Amazon badge, I felt so proud to be part of this company. I hope I am at Amazon for the rest of my career. I love what I do and the people I get to do it with.”

Amazon has been named as a ‘Top Employer UK 2025’ by the Top Employer Institute, for the second year in a row, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management. This award recognises Amazon’s commitment to the development and well-being of its employees. In addition to the UK accolade, Amazon has also been certified as one of the Top Employers in Europe for a third consecutive year.

In 2025, Amazon ranked in second place on LinkedIn’s Top Companies list — an annual list that identifies the most sought-after large companies to work for and grow your career in the UK. Using data from LinkedIn’s 900 million members, LinkedIn’s Top Companies list is designed to help professionals identify the best companies to grow their careers.