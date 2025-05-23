Scouting out fun: Fleckney Scouts open new play area at Davidsons development

The youngsters in Fleckney opening the new play area

Youngsters in Fleckney have a new place to enjoy the fresh air after the local Scout group officially opened a new play area at a housing development on Sunday.

The brand-new children’s play area at Davidsons Homes’ Brook Fields development in Fleckney was officially opened this weekend by the Fleckney Scout Group, bringing the local community together to celebrate the exciting new space designed for families.

The opening event, held on Sunday 18 May, saw members of the Fleckney Scouts lead the celebrations and be among the first to try out the brand-new equipment, as local residents joined in to explore the area for the first time.

The new play area has been created as part of Davidsons Homes’ commitment to building not only high-quality homes, but also vibrant, welcoming communities with amenities that families can enjoy for years to come.

Stephanie King, Sales Director for Davidsons Homes, said: "It was a real pleasure to see the Fleckney Scouts open our new play area and to welcome so many local families to the development.

“At Davidsons, we believe in creating communities that offer more than just homes, and this play area is a wonderful example of how shared spaces can bring people together. We’re proud to support Fleckney and provide a safe, fun environment for children to enjoy right on their doorstep."

The event also offered visitors a chance to view the wider Fleckney development and speak with the Davidsons sales team about available homes and future plans for the area.

Davidsons Homes continues to work closely with local organisations and residents to deliver lasting benefits for the communities it serves.