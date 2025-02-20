School's first pupils cut the ribbon to open new showhomes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children at a new school in Market Harborough were given the honour of cutting the ribbon to officially open two new showhomes at the Wellington Place development in the town.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters at Wellington Place Primary School were invited to declare the doors of the showhomes open at William Davis Homes’ development at Wellington Place, off Leicester Road.

The new school has been built as part of the development of Wellington Place and was opened in October 2024, with 18 pupils starting school in its reception class. The school is set to grow each year, as a fresh intake of reception-age pupils joins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cressida Knox, headteacher at Wellington Place Primary School, said: “Our pupils see the William Davis development progressing day-by-day as they come and go from school, and so they were excited to play a part in it themselves by opening the new showhomes.

Children from Wellington Place Primary School open the new showhomes at William Davis Homes’ development

“They had fun visiting the sales centre and being the first to see the new showhomes.”

The Beamish and Solent showhomes are both four-bedroom home designs and have been professionally styled throughout by interior designers Artspace.

Michele Rose, group sales and marketing director for William Davis Homes, said: “We started building work at Wellington Place in 2018 and are proud to be playing a part in creating this thriving new community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as building homes, we have made financial contributions towards infrastructure to support this new community, which has included the creation of Wellington Place Primary School.

Children from Wellington Place Primary School open the new showhomes at William Davis Homes’ development

“With the school now open and its first intake of pupils in place, we felt it was only fitting that these young people were given the job of opening our showhomes and marking the next stage of our development.”

William Davis Homes is building a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes at Wellington Place.

The Solent and Beamish showhomes are now open for viewing from 11am to 5pm, seven days a week.