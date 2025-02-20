School's first pupils cut the ribbon to open new showhomes
Youngsters at Wellington Place Primary School were invited to declare the doors of the showhomes open at William Davis Homes’ development at Wellington Place, off Leicester Road.
The new school has been built as part of the development of Wellington Place and was opened in October 2024, with 18 pupils starting school in its reception class. The school is set to grow each year, as a fresh intake of reception-age pupils joins.
Cressida Knox, headteacher at Wellington Place Primary School, said: “Our pupils see the William Davis development progressing day-by-day as they come and go from school, and so they were excited to play a part in it themselves by opening the new showhomes.
“They had fun visiting the sales centre and being the first to see the new showhomes.”
The Beamish and Solent showhomes are both four-bedroom home designs and have been professionally styled throughout by interior designers Artspace.
Michele Rose, group sales and marketing director for William Davis Homes, said: “We started building work at Wellington Place in 2018 and are proud to be playing a part in creating this thriving new community.
“As well as building homes, we have made financial contributions towards infrastructure to support this new community, which has included the creation of Wellington Place Primary School.
“With the school now open and its first intake of pupils in place, we felt it was only fitting that these young people were given the job of opening our showhomes and marking the next stage of our development.”
William Davis Homes is building a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes at Wellington Place.
The Solent and Beamish showhomes are now open for viewing from 11am to 5pm, seven days a week.