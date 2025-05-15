Sax orchestra busks it for Jubilee Foodbank

Music lovers gathered in the sunshine around the Old Grammar School in Harborough last Sunday (May 11) to hear the town’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra perform in the undercroft as part of the Creative Harborough and Market Harborough and The Bowdens Charity ‘Busk!’ initiative.

The 17-strong orchestra treated the audience to a variety of music, from jazz and pop to light classical, all performed on six different types of saxophones, from the tiny sopranino to the giant bass sax.

The performance also raised £106.52 for the town’s Jubilee Foodbank, bringing the amount raised by the orchestra for charities and other good causes since they formed in 2020 to more than £4,000.

Orchestra member Jane Smith said: "It was a real pleasure to play in this iconic location in our home town, and we’d like to thank everyone who came along to listen to us. One of our players volunteers at the Jubilee Foodbank, so we’re really pleased to have been able to raise money for this very worthwhile cause too. Thanks to everyone who gave so generously.”

Penny Nicholson from Creative Harborough said: “Phoenix summed up everything that’s best about busking – playing an eclectic range of music to appeal to everyone, creating a wonderful atmosphere in the town on a sunny Sunday afternoon, and raising money for a local charity at the same time! The event was a great example of what our creative town can achieve.”

If you’d like to find out more about the Busk! initiative, please contact [email protected]. And if you’d like to know more about Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra, please visit their website at phoenixsax.org.uk.