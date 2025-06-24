Running wild! Leicestershire housebuilder donates £1,000 to encourage locals to get active

A housebuilder in Leicestershire has made a special donation to help the community start or continue their running journey.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Hugglescote Grange on Grange Road, near Coalville, contributed £1,000 to local group Running For It. The funds have supported towards the purchase of signage, a gazebo, a PA system and a defibrillator to aid in upcoming events - including the Coalville Santa Run later this year.

The donation comes as part of the housebuilder’s annual community fund in which groups can apply for help with their projects – one of a number of initiatives to support local people living in and around its developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with the Harworth Group, Running For It supports both new and experienced runners by offering Couch to 5K sessions for residents of Hugglescote Grange, with sessions take place on a Monday with a new programme planned to start on 1st September.

Patrick Tyers and Sharon Tyers from the Running For It club with Redrow sales representative Dawn Bailey (left) at Hugglescote Grange

Running For It also meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm near Home Bargains.

Additionally, the group will host a new Hugglescote Grange 5K race on 7th September, along with the Coalville Santa Run, which will take place for the fifth consecutive year on 14th December.

Patrick Tyers Group Leader for Running For It, said: “Running For It is a running family that I first started 12 years ago as a hobby to help people get out running or to return to running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a group we have seen members start with the couch to 5k group and then to go on to enter Marathons. All the members are very supportive towards each other and post Covid we hosted our first Group Santa run, which has since developed into the Coalville Santa Run. This donation will assist in the purchase of additional equipment for our events and help make them more sustainable.”

Patrick Tyers and Sharon Tyers from the Running For It club celebrate the £1,000 donation from Redrow

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “Community groups like Running For It play an integral part in supporting local people, and we are so pleased that we could aid them in their wonderful mission to get people running.

“We are committed to building thriving communities through our community fund and we hope this donation enables this group to continue its important work.”

Just a mile from the heart of Coalville, and within easy reach of Leicester, Derby, Nottingham and Birmingham, the homes at Hugglescote Grange are ideally placed for commuters and growing families. The development also offers a ‘good’ Ofsted rated primary school just minutes away, with new schools planned within the wider development.

For more information about Hugglescote Grange, visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/hugglescote-grange-082719.