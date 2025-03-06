Rotary SwiMarathon is a huge success - again!

Rotary SwiMarathon 2025 action in the pool

The Market Harborough Rotary SwiMarathon was another great success in 2025. In total 23 teams comprising almost 100 swimmers, swam over 2,000 lengths at Market Harborough Leisure Centre, which is over 50km, for the Rotary Club’s SwiMarathon 2025. This is now one of the biggest fun swimming events in the area. It runs from 2pm until 6pm on Saturday and Sunday of the first weekend in March each year.

One team of swimmers from Market Harborough Triathlon Club swam an amazing 154 lengths of the Leisure centre pool in a 50-minute relay. Congratulations, too, for the Church of England Primary who fielded six teams and filled all the lanes of the pool for one session on Sunday. Perhaps other schools could do the same next year?

All the efforts of swimmers and business supporters have raised over £8,000 so far. Fifteen local, generous business sponsors also support the SwiMarathon with donations, which means that the swimmers' sponsorship money will all go back to local good causes and charities. This was the 14th running of the event and over the years more than £80,000 has been given away, by the Rotary Club, to local good causes and Rotary charities. To apply for a grant this year for a local good cause please email [email protected] for an application form. Deadline for submission is midday on 14th April 2025.

Rotarian Carole Baldam, chair of the group of Rotarians organising the SwiMarathon, said “We are delighted to have raised so much money this year from the sponsorship. It will benefit local causes and some will go to Rotary charities. It is lovely to see so many people of all ages swimming together and having so much fun. It was especially pleasing to have so many spectators at the event this year, supporting the swimmers.” Each team gets one lane to swim in a relay for 50 minutes. Rotarians count the number of lengths for each team and display the number so swimmers and spectators can see how many lengths are being achieved.

Reception desk at Rotary SwiMarathon 2025

Harborough FM radio were at the poolside providing great music for the swimmers and crowds. They gave live commentary on the numbers of lengths each team was swimming. Many swimmers commented on how the lively music makes it fun even when you are waiting your turn to swim.

One of the swimmers, of the team from Voluntary Action South Leicestershire, said "It’s been really good fun again. The friendly atmosphere, lots of people swimming together, the great music and the excellent organisation makes it enjoyable for everyone. We shall be back next year!" It is not an endurance event, it is a fun swim with mates.

After their swim each swimmer gets a certificate with a photo of their team, endorsed by Rotary, and all the business sponsors, and thanking them for swimming. This is presented by the President of the Rotary Club.

Many of the swim teams had swum in previous SwiMarathons and come back to do it again, which shows how enjoyable it is. Rotarian Carole said "We are pleased that so many swim teams come back again, but it would be even better to get more new teams next year. Any age, any ability, any number up to 6 in each team. Come and join us next year on March 7th and 8th 2026."

The Rotary Club is very grateful to the business sponsors

Prizes for the teams who swam most lengths, had the best team name, and raised most money, and other prizes, will be given out at a special SwiMarathon Presentation event on Monday May 12th. Also, at that event, the local grants from the money raised will be given out. To apply for a grant for a local good cause please email [email protected] for an application form. Deadline for submission is midday on 14th April.

For more information see website www.rotarymarketharborough.org.uk or the Facebook page.