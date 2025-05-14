Rotary SwiMarathon 2025 – the great giveaway event

The Rotary Club of Market Harborough has given grants to 15 local organisations. The money given away was raised at the Rotary SwiMarathon, held in March 2025. The sum of £8,000 was raised through sponsorship of swimmers and support by local businesses.

Grants were given to 18 local organisations as listed below.

Organisations receiving grants:

Bower House

Church of England School, Fairfield Road PTFA

Churches Together Holiday at Home

Great Bowden Academy

Great Bowden Pre-school

HFM Radio

Harborough HomeStart

Harborough Musical Memory Box

Ian’s Chain

1 st Market Harborough Scouts

Market Harborough Fixers

Market Harborough Wombles

Morsebags

St Dionysius Disabled access fund

Prize winners at the Rotary SwiMarathon presentation evening with president Ian Clarkson.

Prizes awarded

Trophies were presented, by Rotary Club President Ian Clarkson, to Oliver Lee for being Junior Star Swimmer, Welland Valley Triathlon Club team for the most lengths swum, Donald Maclean as Adult Star Swimmer, Voluntary Action South Leicestershire team for raising the most sponsorship money and Freedom Support team for the best team name: Swimply the Best.

The Rotary Club would like to thank the local business sponsors whose support covers the expenses of running the event, thus allowing all the money raised by the swimmers to be distributed to local organisations and Rotary charities. This year’s sponsors were:-

E T Pierson and Sons Accountants

Ben Johnson - local author of ‘The Creaking Tree’

Adams and Jones Estate Agents

HSP Financial Advisors

T J Thornton Jewellers

Lewingtons Heating and Plumbing

Mayday Financial Services

Mistry’s Pharmacy

NFU Insurance

Parr Automotive

Specsavers

Stephen Sanderson Transport

Walkers Forestry Conservation

Wilkinsons Goldsmiths Jewellers

Grant recipients at the Rotary SwiMarathon presentation evening with president Ian Clarkson

The annual Swimarathon event on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd March 2025. Over the two days, 23 teams took part involving 100 swimmers. Harborough FM provided the music and commentary which kept the teams motivated during their 50 minute swim. The Rotary Club is extremely grateful to the Harborough Leisure Centre for their support without which the event could not be held.

Next year’s SwiMarathon will be on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th March 2026. Team applications are already being received at [email protected]