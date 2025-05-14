Rotary SwiMarathon 2025 – the great giveaway event
Grants were given to 18 local organisations as listed below.
Organisations receiving grants:
- Bower House
- Church of England School, Fairfield Road PTFA
- Churches Together Holiday at Home
- Great Bowden Academy
- Great Bowden Pre-school
- HFM Radio
- Harborough HomeStart
- Harborough Musical Memory Box
- Ian’s Chain
- 1 st Market Harborough Scouts
- Market Harborough Fixers
- Market Harborough Wombles
- Morsebags
- St Dionysius Disabled access fund
Prizes awarded
Trophies were presented, by Rotary Club President Ian Clarkson, to Oliver Lee for being Junior Star Swimmer, Welland Valley Triathlon Club team for the most lengths swum, Donald Maclean as Adult Star Swimmer, Voluntary Action South Leicestershire team for raising the most sponsorship money and Freedom Support team for the best team name: Swimply the Best.
The Rotary Club would like to thank the local business sponsors whose support covers the expenses of running the event, thus allowing all the money raised by the swimmers to be distributed to local organisations and Rotary charities. This year’s sponsors were:-
- E T Pierson and Sons Accountants
- Ben Johnson - local author of ‘The Creaking Tree’
- Adams and Jones Estate Agents
- HSP Financial Advisors
- T J Thornton Jewellers
- Lewingtons Heating and Plumbing
- Mayday Financial Services
- Mistry’s Pharmacy
- NFU Insurance
- Parr Automotive
- Specsavers
- Stephen Sanderson Transport
- Walkers Forestry Conservation
- Wilkinsons Goldsmiths Jewellers
The annual Swimarathon event on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd March 2025. Over the two days, 23 teams took part involving 100 swimmers. Harborough FM provided the music and commentary which kept the teams motivated during their 50 minute swim. The Rotary Club is extremely grateful to the Harborough Leisure Centre for their support without which the event could not be held.
Next year’s SwiMarathon will be on Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th March 2026. Team applications are already being received at [email protected]