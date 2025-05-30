Roll with it…new ultra-luxury driving experience motors into Leicestershire

Thrill seekers and petrolheads can now put pedal to the metal at Kndrew Barracks in the fastest Rolls-Royce ever put into production thanks to the arrival of a brand-new driving experience.

Now available to enjoy with Trackdays.co.uk, the incredible Rolls-Royce Wraith awaits those wanting a once-in-a-lifetime experience that combines the ultimate in power, style, luxury and comfort.

Symbolising the epitome of automotive engineering, the Wraith is a monstrous motor boasting a 6.6 litre, twin turbo V12 engine, which can accelerate from 0-60mph in under five seconds.

However, the impressive performance figures are just the start of the Wraith's allure because the sumptuousness that is synonymous with Rolls-Royce can be found in abundance behind the wheel.

Dan Jones, operations manager at Trackdays.co.uk, said: "We're thrilled that the Rolls-Royce Wraith is now available to drive with Trackdays It has to be one of the most awesome models in our impressive fleet of exotic thoroughbreds."

Those wanting to experience the majesty of the Rolls-Royce Wraith have two experiences to choose from.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith Blast + High Speed Passenger Ride combines driving the behemoth for three miles before swapping seats with the experienced instructor for a high-speed passenger ride in a performance saloon car.

It's possible to take it up another gear with six miles of driving with the Rolls-Royce Wraith Thrill + High Speed Passenger Ride which also includes a high-speed passenger ride in a performance saloon car.

Dan added: "This is a great opportunity to live the high life while enjoying the performance and ultra-luxury of a grand tourer."

For more information about Trackdays, and its driving experiences in the Rolls-Royce Wraith, visit www.trackdays.co.uk.