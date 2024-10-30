Roger Brown celebrates 50 years of poppy collecting

Roger is a member of the Market Harborough and District branch, and comes from a long line of family poppy collectors.

He started when his Grandfather encouraged him to go with him selling poppies in the 1950s as a very young lad, and that's when he caught the bug!

Roger's Grandmother lost her first husband, James West, at the Battle of the Somme. His body was found by German Soldiers who then dug a grave and buried him.

One of the German soldiers, then wrote to her to tell her that they had found her husband, and that they had buried him with due reverence and honour. The German soldier wrote again to tell her he was suffering ill health due to the War, and was regretting the whole thing. No one in the family knew anything about this until they found the letters on her passing away.

James is mentioned on the Pozieres War Memorial, in Ovillers-la-Boisselle, France. His Grandad Frank Wilkinson, was Secretary for the Market Harborough branch from 1945 to the 1960s, and took a great of pride of representing the branch at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in 1945.

He collected for the poppies over many years. Roger's Father, John Brown was also a member of Market Harborough British Legion, from the 1950s, and continued when they became the Royal British Legion in 1971.

John was on the branch committee, Standard Bearer, poppy organiser, and secretary during his life with the Legion, and was also on the Leicestershire County Committee, and Standard Bearers, and carried the Branch Standard at the Festival of Remembrance in 1979.

Roger then decided to commit to carrying on his family's RBL tradition and took up poppy collecting in earnest, and although he had been collecting with his Grandad, he began collecting in 1974 in his own right and has collected every year since.

He assures me that he intends to continue as long as he can. With Roger's 50-year span of collecting for the poppies, and his Grandfather and Father's period of collecting, Roger's family have been collecting for 79 years!