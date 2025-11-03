Rising star Darcy Tosun takes final bow in The Land of the Living

Darcy Tosun took final bow as Young Thomas back on 30th October

Ten-year-old actor Darcy Tosun took his final bow on October 30 in the acclaimed production of The Land of the Living at the National Theatre — a role he has carried with remarkable maturity since its opening in September.

The play, written by David Lan and directed by Stephen Daldry, premiered at the National’s Dorfman Theatre on 9 September and ran until 1 November. Darcy shared the role of Young Thomas alongside other young actors in a rotating cast. The young cast included Artie Wilkinson-Hunt, Platon Filatov, and Anton Vehring who all shares the role of Young Thomas alongside Darcy.

Darcy, who began his run in September, was cast as Young Thomas, a demanding role at the emotional centre of David Lan’s powerful wartime drama. The play has been praised by critics as one of the National’s most affecting pieces of the year — a haunting exploration of memory, identity, and forgiveness.

Set across two time periods, the play follows Thomas, a Polish boy taken from his family during the Second World War and raised as a German child under the Nazi regime. In the aftermath of the war, a relief worker, Ruth (played by Juliet Stevenson), must decide whether to return him to his biological relatives — a decision that haunts both of them for decades.

Decades later, an adult Thomas returns to confront Ruth and the painful legacy of her choice, revealing the human cost of identity lost and found.

Critics described Darcy’s portrayal as “startlingly composed” and “heartbreakingly honest,” noting how he captured both the confusion and quiet resilience of a child caught between two worlds. Audience members were particularly moved by his fluency in switching between English and Polish dialogue — a rare feat for an actor of his age.

One reviewer praised the young cast’s “professionalism beyond their years,” adding that Tosun “brings a quiet gravity to the stage that anchors the show’s most emotional moments"

Final bow for Darcy as Land of the Living ended

Darcy’s final performance took place on 30 October, marking the end of his stint in the role before the production closed on 1 November. His last bow was met with warm applause from a full house, with many in attendance noting his confidence and stage presence beside theatre veterans.

According to industry reports, Darcy is now set to feature in another two projects in the coming months, although nothing has been confirmed due to it being Under wraps. It's likely that Darcy continues to work on his next few projects and continues to work with his Agent Mark Jermin Management who he reportedly trains with too.

Having already made a mark at one of the UK’s most prestigious theatres, Darcy Tosun is quickly establishing himself as one of the most promising young actors of his generation. His time in The Land of the Living showcased not only his acting talent but his discipline, adaptability, and linguistic skill — qualities that set him apart at just ten years old.