Residents are bringing the community spirit to new neighbourhood

Residents of Market Harborough’s newest neighbourhood have been getting into the community spirit by making plans for the future of their growing community.

People living at Wellington Place met up recently to talk about ideas for the community, which include setting up a residents’ group.

The residents got together for coffee and a chat in the showhome of William Davis Homes' development at Wellington Place, off Leicester Road.

The meeting was organised by the Rural Community Council, a charity which works across Leicestershire and Rutland to help build well-connected communities, and Harborough District Council.

William Davis Homes also hosted the Rural Community Council’s barista-style coffee van in the car park of its sales centre.

Jhanvi Shukla, from the Rural Community Council, said: “We have previously held engagement events with residents at Wellington Place by meeting at the public benches on the development but, as the weather has started getting colder, it was wonderful to gather inside in the lovely surroundings of the William Davis showhome instead.

“It was very positive, with lots of ideas and enthusiasm from the residents, and we look forward to holding more events in the future.”

Wellington Place resident Linda Hallam Bailey, who was at the showhome meet up, said: “We’re hoping to set up a residents’ group and events such as this are an important step to help us.”

Once complete, Wellington Place will comprise 1,500 new homes built by several developers and will include a host of amenities.

A new school called Wellington Place Primary School has just opened its doors, while a Sainsbury’s convenience store is set to be the first shop to open within the development's local centre.

William Davis Homes is building 55 homes in the current phase of its development.

Charlotte North, sales manager at William Davis Homes, said: “As new residents move in to Wellington Place, it’s wonderful to see the sense of community growing.

“We’re pleased we could support the Rural Community Council and Harborough District Council’s work with the residents by offering them the use of our showhome to meet up in, and we hope to welcome them back in the future.”

Cllr Jo Asher, Cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy and tourism at Harborough District Council, said: “The district council is delighted to see community events such as these taking place as they are so important, particularly for new developments, in bringing residents together and enabling stronger communities.”