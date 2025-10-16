Rare silver bear jug smashes estimate to sell for £17,000

Gildings director Will Gilding with the silver bear jug which sold for £17,000 this week

An extremely rare silver jug in the shape of a bear roared to auction success in Market Harborough on Tuesday, 14th October, going under the hammer for an incredible £17,000.

The striking and exquisitely detailed piece of silverware was consigned to auction at Gildings Auctioneers by a seller from Rutland. It was snapped up by a specialist dealer on the phone who outbid a room bidder to secure it for well over double its guide price of £5,000 - £8,000.

The distinctive jug in the form of a seated bear with an outstretched paw was made in 1875 by Robert Hennell of Hennell, a renowned silversmith established in 1736 in London’s Gutter Lane. It is one of only two examples found in auction records, with the other sold in New York in 2003.

150 years on, the jug, which opens with a hinge on the bear’s neck, was offered in perfect pouring condition with clear hallmarks and remarkably crisp detailing on the texture of the bear’s fur and features such as the eyes and snout.

“From the moment I saw the bear, I knew it had the potential to punch above its weight at auction thanks to its scarcity, stunning detail, great condition and of course its wonderfully appealing quirkiness, which has stood the test of time,” comments Gildings director Will Gilding. “However, the hammer falling at £17,000 surpassed all expectations and highlights both an unprecedented demand for silver and the excitement that can unfold when two determined bidders go head-to-head to get their hands on a coveted item.”

Other silver lots in the sale also consistently sold above their guide prices. These included a canteen of silver cutlery, comprised of matching items dating from 1825 to 1931 which sold for £2,300. A pair of 1979 George III style candelabras fetched £1,600, while a silver oval tray made in 1999 sold for £1,500. Despite being silver-plated, a Victorian lobster-shaped inkwell also achieved £900 against an estimate of £400 - £600.

"With global silver prices reaching an all-time high, it’s not surprising that we saw fantastic results for silver across the auction in addition to the standout result for the bear,” adds Will. “So, even if your silver item is not a rare antique, it’s important to remember that many silver household objects are worth more than just the weight of the metal. So, it’s always best to get advice to see if you can make more than you would by cashing in silver for its scrap value.”

The flagship Fine Arts & Antiques auction also saw strong results across art, ceramics, furniture and more, with a painting by the French artist François Flameng depicting Scottish troops returning from the WWI battlefield, selling for £13,000 against an estimate of £1,000 - £1,500.

Those who have similar items that they are interested in selling can arrange a free, no-obligation valuation at https://www.gildings.co.uk/valuations/ or by calling 01858 410 414.