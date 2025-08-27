Resident smiles with Coco and Tufty

Residents at a care home in Quorn have been treated to a surprise visit from two woolly wonders.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at a care home in Quorn have been treated to a surprise visit from two woolly wonders.

Care UK’s Lonsdale Mews, on Farley Way, welcomed Coco and Tufty – a lovable duo from Anstey Alpacas – as part of its ongoing initiative to provide enriching and joyful experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the visit, residents had the chance to stroke and feed the alpacas while learning about their gentle nature and how they are cared for.

Quorn care home welcomes back familiar furry faces

Coco and Tufty are Huacaya alpacas, a breed known for their super-soft coats and gentle nature. They mainly eat grass and hay, and like cooling off in a splash mat and paddling pool during the warm weather. Naturally protective, they’re known to look out not just for fellow alpacas, but also for goats, lambs and other animals in their care circle.

Resident, Mary aged 102, said: “I have never seen an alpaca before, they were not as big as I thought. They were lovely to touch and I thoroughly enjoyed feeding them, even though they slobbered!”

Based in the heart of Charnwood Forest, Anstey Alpacas is dedicated to educating people about these fascinating animals. Its small herd receives plenty of care and attention to ensure each visit is therapeutic and engaging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Davison, Home Manager at Lonsdale Mews, said: “We’re always looking for fun and meaningful ways to brighten the residents’ days, and the alpaca visit was a real highlight.

Alpacas bring smiles and snuggles to residents during a special visit

“Animal therapy can have a wonderful impact; it’s calming, sparks conversation and brings plenty of smiles. Coco’s visit was particularly special as it was her second time at the home, so she’s becoming quite a familiar face!

“A big thank you to Anstey Alpacas for making the day so memorable. The residents and team absolutely loved spending time with Coco and Tufty.”

Lonsdale Mews offers full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and pub. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.