Public encouraged to vote on the Leicestershire project to receive £2,500 funding and volunteer support

People across Leicestershire are being urged to cast their votes in Severn Trent’s new NeighbourGOOD scheme and choose one project to win £2,500 funding – plus volunteers.

The new community initiative was launched in September to support local causes that matter most by offering the grant, as well as hands-on help from volunteer employees.

The many entries received were sent to an independent panel, which included Leicestershire councillors and journalists. The panel whittled them down to the top three applications they believe had put the best case forward – with the public having the final say in the online vote. The three Leicestershire projects are:

1. 1st Nanpantan Scout Hut and Community Hall – Decorating - The Nanpantan Scout Group in Loughborough supports 160 children aged 5-18 in developing life skills, with the help of dedicated volunteers. They need assistance to update their community facility to continue to support the local community.

The NeighbourGOOD Scheme public vote is now open

2. Community Wellbeing Allotment - The Community Wellbeing Allotment project aims to create an inclusive space for disadvantaged groups to enjoy nature and improve health. The initiative addresses social isolation, mental health, and food poverty, fostering community spirit and sustainability.

3. Friends of Coalville Community wellbeing allotment - Friends of Coalville Park are dedicated to improving the community space by replacing wildflower beds with a year-round garden, updating play equipment, and adding a sensory garden.

The voting window opened on 12th November and will run for four weeks. Votes can be made through the Severn Trent website. Votes will then be counted, and the winner announced in December.

Megan Aplin, Societal Strategy Delivery Manager at Severn Trent, said: “It was great to see so many applications for the NeighbourGOOD scheme, which shows just how important projects like this are to our communities.

“The panel had a very difficult job whittling them down to the final three, as there were so many worthy causes. It’s now over to the public to pick the winner.”

The scheme is being run across all counties served by Severn Trent, including in the East and West Midlands.

Megan added: “We’re determined to make our region a better place by being more than just a water company to our communities.

“NeighbourGOOD is the latest example of how we are helping our communities, along with our Community Fund and affordability and employability schemes.”

For more information, including full terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.stwater.co.uk/neighbourgood-scheme/