Prison support worker encourages others from diverse backgrounds to join him

Diwa Sivakumar is an Operational Support Grade (OSG) at HMP Gartree in Leicestershire, and is encouraging others from a South Asian background to join him.

As of 31st March 2024, 14.2% of HMPPS staff who had declared their ethnicity were from ethnic minorities backgrounds, which is an increase of 1.6 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Around 4.5 million people of South Asian heritage live in the UK. Although the last HMPPS Staff Equalities report showed 4.4% of staff declared their ethnicity as Asian or British Asian, statistics from the 2021 Census show Asian or British Asians make up 9.6% of the general population, so more work is needed to make the service more representative.

South Asian Heritage Month (SAHM) first took place in 2020 and runs from 18th July to 17th August. SAHM commemorates, marks and celebrates South Asian cultures, histories and communities, and helps people to understand the diverse heritage and cultures that link the UK with South Asia. South Asia includes eight countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, The Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Diwa worked in an IT role before joining HM Prison and Probation Service.

Diwa, 28, came to the UK two years ago from Tamil Nadu, the southernmost state of India, with his wife to start a new life. He worked in IT as a business analyst previously. He wanted to be a part of the Civil Service and successfully applied for an OSG role.

OSGs work alongside prison officers and help keep a prison running smoothly and safely. They perform a variety of tasks, including security and searches at the gate, managing deliveries, supervising visitors and monitoring phone calls and CCTV. Diwa says: “I really like working here in this prison. It’s a very good career choice for me.

“I had never been in a prison before so was a little nervous, but had seen TV programmes and movies about prisons. I like feeling part of a big organisation.

“It would be good to see more people from an Asian background working in the service. Maybe they are not aware of the roles but I can say that I enjoy working here. It’s also got to help if the prisoners see staff of different ethnicity and colours.

“Everyone has been very friendly and welcoming towards me, and supporting me to learn the job. You never get bored – every day is different.”

HMPPS has more staff from diverse minority religious backgrounds than ever before, but more can be done, says the governor of HMP Gartree, Rachel Jones:

“The prison service needs a workforce that is representative of the people we care for and matches HMPPS’s values of being a diverse and inclusive workplace. Having more staff from minority religious and ethnic backgrounds will help the service better understand and provide for individuals’ needs.

"Our South Asian prison officers and support workers bring a unique blend of cultural understanding, empathy and diverse perspectives that greatly enhance the prison environment.

“Their rich ethnic heritage allows them to connect with prisoners from various backgrounds, fostering mutual respect and more effective communication. This not only aids in conflict resolution, but also contributes to creating a more inclusive and rehabilitative atmosphere within our prisons."

HMP Gartree is a high-security men’s prison near Market Harborough in Leicestershire and holds nearly 600 prisoners.

You do not need qualifications or previous experience to become a prison officer or to join in a support staff role. HMP Gartree is looking for caring people with good communication and influencing skills and effective decision-making. Those who would like to take the first step towards a rewarding new career can apply or find out more by visiting Prison and Probation Jobs.