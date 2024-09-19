Plant Man prize presented to Millbrook Junior School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pupil from Millbrook Junior School, Kareem, has won £50 in vouchers for himself and £100 for the school from the Plant Man in Braybrook by taking part in a competition to celebrate the arrival of two new dragons.

The competition was circulated to pupils by Abi Claypole, Home Learning Leader, at the school. She said, "At Millbrook Junior School, we believe that Home Learning is extremely important and beneficial for our pupils. During the summer holidays, we set a whole range of challenges as part of our 'Balance Screen Time with Green Time' to encourage outdoor, active experiences. Our children really enjoyed these! Every week we set high Home Learning expectations to ensure that our pupils build upon their knowledge and develop crucial learning behaviours for their education beyond our school. We reward these achievements weekly, and for those who go 'above and beyond', we offer a visit to our local cafe for a milkshake."

Millbrook Junior School staff and pupils have recently been looking into research on the learning environment. They have worked on making the classrooms calmer and more inspired by nature. As part of this, plants have been introduced across the school. The studies show that this can have a huge impact on pupils’ mental health and wellbeing. The vouchers will help the school to develop this further.

Ian Colledge (The Plant Man), was invited into school to present the vouchers.

Head Pupils with Ian Colledge (The Plant Man) and Danielle Warren (Head Teacher)

He said, “It was a real privilege to walk round Millbrook Juniors with a wonderful group of pupils. Danielle and her team are working so hard to educate the children. I was completely blown away by how knowledgeable they were when we talked about fruit and vegetables, and how hard the school is working on improving the learning environment for the children. The gift vouchers will hopefully help to teach the children even more about flowers, fruit and vegetables; and we’ll also be dropping off lots of seeds for them to sow next year.”