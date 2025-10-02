Pioneer's son opens new gallery at Lutterworth Museum

Ian Whittle cuts ribbon

Lutterworth, a small market town in South Leicestershire can boast two innovators of global importance

The first was John Wycliffe who, in the 14th Century, completed the first translation of the bible into English – the second was Sir Frank Whittle, the inventor of the jet engine.

Lutterworth & District Museum, copious information on both, particularly on Sir Frank Whittle, housing the largest number of artefacts on Whittle in the country.

Lutterworth & District Museum moved to its new premises in the centre of Lutterworth in 2021. Since then we have had over 8,000 visitors from 40+ countries.

Inside the Whittle Room

Earlier this year The Museum was able to take over the whole building. This has seen us open a new gallery on the history of flight in Lutterworth, much of it centred on the pioneering work of Sir Frank Whittle, the inventor of the jet engine.

So if you are going to open a new gallery on Sir Frank Whittle, who better to invite to open it than Sir Frank’s son, Ian Whittle.

On Thursday 2nd October we were delighted to welcome Sir Frank's son, Ian Whittle, to visit the Museum and formally open the new gallery, The Whittle Room.

Mr Whittle told the assembled guests about his father’s life and the challenges he faced. He also said that he had visited other Whittle displays at Museums across the country and had generally been disappointed at what he had seen.

Handed a pair of scissors by the Museum’s Chairman, Tony Hirons, he cut the ribbon and then toured the exhibition. He expressed his delight and amazement on the artefacts on display and the story they told. “ I will definitely be back in the Spring next year” were his parting words.