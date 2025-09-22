Pioneer's son opens new gallery at Lutterworth Museum

By TONY HIRONS
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 15:20 BST
Lutterworth & District Museum moved to its new premises in the centre of Lutterworth in 2021. Since then we have had over 8,000 visitors from 40+ countries. Originally we shared the building with an organisation which provided skills and work experience to young people entitled 'Forging Futures'.

Earlier this year they moved to alternative premises and The Museum was able to take over the building. This has seen us open a new gallery on the history of flight in Lutterworth, much of it centred on the pioneering work of Sir Frank Whittle, the inventor of the jet engine.

Most Popular

On Thursday 2nd October we are delighted to announce that Sir Frank's son, Ian Whittle, will be visiting the Museum and will formally open the new gallery, The Whittle Room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We would be delighted for members of the Press to join us for this event, to be held at 11.00am that morning. Refreshments will be provided.

Community Mattersplaceholder image
Community Matters

Please RSVP to The Chairman of the Museum Trustees: [email protected] by Monday 29th September latest.

Tony Hirons

Chairman

Lutterworth & District Museum

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice