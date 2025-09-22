Pioneer's son opens new gallery at Lutterworth Museum

Lutterworth & District Museum moved to its new premises in the centre of Lutterworth in 2021. Since then we have had over 8,000 visitors from 40+ countries. Originally we shared the building with an organisation which provided skills and work experience to young people entitled 'Forging Futures'.

Earlier this year they moved to alternative premises and The Museum was able to take over the building. This has seen us open a new gallery on the history of flight in Lutterworth, much of it centred on the pioneering work of Sir Frank Whittle, the inventor of the jet engine.

On Thursday 2nd October we are delighted to announce that Sir Frank's son, Ian Whittle, will be visiting the Museum and will formally open the new gallery, The Whittle Room.

We would be delighted for members of the Press to join us for this event, to be held at 11.00am that morning. Refreshments will be provided.

Please RSVP to The Chairman of the Museum Trustees: [email protected] by Monday 29th September latest.

Tony Hirons

Chairman

Lutterworth & District Museum