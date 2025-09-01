Persimmon Homes gives £5,000 donation to AFC North Kilworth

A Lutterworth-based football club has secured a £5,000 donation from a national housebuilder, helping them to continue the work that they do with community groups.

AFC North Kilworth received the funding from Persimmon Homes Midlands as part of its Community Champions initiative. AFC North Kilworth are a small community football club that offer a safe and fun environment to play football.

They have over 150 children and 60 adults involved in the club and it is growing year on year. The Club’s men’s team has just been promoted to the highest standard of football in the clubs’ history, meaning they will take part in the FA vase and FA cup.

AFC North Kilworth welcomed Zac Hurst, Persimmon Regional Managing Director who presented the cheque to club members, alongside the Chairman of Harborough District Council, Councillor James.

Chairman of Harbough District Council, Councillor James said: “It was a pleasure to hand over a cheque to AFC North Kilworth for £5,000, having secured this money from a Community Fund from Persimmon Homes. I was very pleased to meet the club’s Committee members and to see how beneficial the funds will be to the club.”

Nick Patrick-Ingram, AFC North Kilworth said: "We are very grateful to Persimmon Homes for their generous donation, which will go towards improving the facilities and kit for the club.

Zac Hurst, Regional Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local charities and community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.

“It’s an honour to be able to offer this £5,000 donation to AFC North Kilworth FC to help them continue their incredibly important work across the community.”